Robeson County deputies investigating after man found dead on road

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (WBTW) – Robeson County deputies are investigating after a man was found dead on a road.

Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Mt. Zion Church Road in Red Springs around 2 a.m. Wednesday for a man “laying in the roadway,” the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. Upon arriving, deputies found a man dead.

The man was wearing blue jeans, a black long-sleeve shirt, and black slide shoes, according to the RCSO. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol also responded.

An autopsy will beconducted to determine the man’s cause of death and the Robeson County Homicide and Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCSO at 910-671-3100 or 910-671-3170.

