Robeson County man stabs father in presence of 2-year-old son, sheriff’s office says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN)– A man was arrested in connection with stabbing his father while his 2-year-old son was present, the Roberson County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

It happened Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. at a barn in the area of 3013 St. Anna Road in Pembroke.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies got to the barn, a man was suffering from multiple stab wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital where he is listed in critical condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office, investigators learned that the stabbing suspect was the victim’s son.

Investigators said the suspect along with the suspect’s 2-year-old son were still in the barn but refused to come to the door.

In an attempt to get the suspect to come out, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, members of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, and U.S. Marshals Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force all responded to the scene.

After several hours of law enforcement and family members speaking with the suspect, the SWAT team went into the barn and got the child, the sheriff’s office said.

The child was placed in custody of his mother, the sheriff’s office said.

Bryant Locklear, 33, of Pembroke was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said.

Locklear was placed into custody of the Roberson County Detention Center without a bond.