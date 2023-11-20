LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The man accused of shooting two Robeson County sheriff’s deputies was officially charged in connection to the incident from nearly two weeks ago.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr. of Maxton was released from the UNC-Chapel Hill Medical Center and placed into custody of the Department of Adult Corrections at Central Prison.

Locklear is facing the following charges:

Two counts of attempted first degree murder

Two counts assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injuries with intent to kill

Larceny of motor vehicle

Felony hit and run

Possession of a weapon of mass destruction

Possession of a cocaine

Felony possession of marijuana

Two counts of resist, delay, and obstructing of a public officer

Locklear was also served with an outstanding order for arrest for violating pretrial release for the previous offenses of first degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Back on Nov. 7, deputies responded to Lois Ann Drive to a report of locating a wanted person. When they arrived on scene, this led to a pursuit which resulted in Deputy Jonathan Walters and Deputy Kaelin Locklear getting shot multiple times while trying to apprehend the suspect. Both deputies were recently discharged from the Cape Fear Medical Center after being treated for serious injuries.

Locklear is being held without bond and will make his first court appearance on Wednesday via teleconference.