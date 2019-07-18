Robeson County Sheriff’s Office rolls out new program for elderly residents

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office rolled out a new program to help the elderly who live alone in the community.

With just a touch of a button the “Are you OK?” program will alert deputies when you need help.

“It will call the person that is signed up at a predesignated time and if they don’t answer the phone it will call back later in the day and if they don’t answer the phone that time to alert us they’re ok, a deputy is dispatched,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

Chaplin Jimmy Hunt who currently oversees the program tells News13 with what he’s seen in the past, this is a much needed system.

“Over the years we’ve had citizens fall and lay on the floor for like three days because no one checks on them, so we’re trying to eliminate things like that and get help to them as quick as possible,” said Chaplin Hunt.

After the program was announced last week, the sheriff’s office has received nearly 20 applications.

“They’re happy someone has taken the initiative to check on them. Most of the ones I’ve checked on have no friends or the kids stay out of town, so they’re looking forward to everything working together for them,” said Chaplin Hunt.

The program was purchased by the sheriff’s office using state forfeiture tax money at no cost to the residents.

If you would like to apply or learn more information contact Chaplin Hunt at (910) 608-2193 or email at jphunt@robesoncoso.org.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now