Robeson County teen accused of shooting mom’s boyfriend, charged with murder

PEMBROKE, N.C. (WNCN) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have charged a teen with murder after they say he shot his mother’s boyfriend during a domestic dispute.

According to a news release, the sheriff’s office received a call referencing a person shot on Paul Road shortly before 7 p.m. Monday in the Pembroke area.

When deputies arrived on scene they located Jeffery Briggs, 51, suffering from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, deputies determined that Briggs and his girlfriend had some type of domestic dispute. During the dispute, the victim’s girlfriend’s son, Gabriel Dixon, 16, began to argue with Briggs and fired a gun at him.

Briggs was transported to Southeastern Health where he died from his injuries.

Authorities have charged Dixon with murder.

Dixon recently moved to Robeson County from Winterville, Georgia, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now