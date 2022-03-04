RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Hoke County deputies say they arrested a Robeson County man with enough fentanyl to potentially kill 17,000 people.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that Arnold Dwayne Locklear, 25, of Rowland, was being held at the county’s detention center on drug and firearm charges and received a $100,000 secured bond.

They say they found 34 grams of fentanyl, along with 4 grams of cocaine, after searching his car during a traffic stop.

Locklear was stopped Wednesday in the area of Red Springs Road and Cope Road in Raeford. Deputies say the search turned up the drugs along with a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration says a kilogram of fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people with the agency estimating a lethal dose at two milligrams.

Among the charges Locklear faces are two counts of trafficking opiates along with possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for controlled substances, possessing drug paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon and driving with a revoked license.