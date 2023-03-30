RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A strong presence of Rocky Mount police officers was on the campus of Rocky Mount Prep on Thursday following police discovery of a “potential threat” Wednesday night.

Following an investigation, a 13-year-old juvenile was charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property, police said in an announcement Thursday night.

The charges came after an investigation by the police department’s Criminal Investigation Division and consultation with the District Attorney’s Office.

Due to the age of the offender, officials will not be releasing the identity.

“We will continue to keep our community updated as we collaborate with and follow the advice of law enforcement on this matter. Thank you for your continued support in keeping our campus safe,” Dr. Chaunte Garrett, superintendent of the school, said in a statement.