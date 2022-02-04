Rocky Mount accepting blanket donations for kids in foster care

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – You have through Valentine’s Day to continue donating blankets to foster children at a location in Rocky Mount.

StepStone Family and Youth Services has been accepting new and gently used blankets since Jan. 17 in Rocky Mount and Winterville for foster care children in need.

“At StepStone Family and Youth Services, we have the opportunity to assist and support our community’s most vulnerable children and teens as they navigate the foster care system, and we’re thankful to have the support of so many wonderful community members, partners and stakeholders,” Marika Whack, a spokesperson for the company, said. “We invite everyone and anyone to join us in donating blankets this winter season to help the youth in our communities feel comfortable and at home, wherever that may be.”

You can drop blankets off at the “Wrapped in Love” blanket drive at 3032 Zebulon Road Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.