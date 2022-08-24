ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 27 years in prison for leading a conspiracy to sell drugs, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, Terrence Brandon Mabry, 32, ran a drug distribution operation out of a residence in Rocky Mount. Law enforcement officers conducted more than one dozen undercover purchases of controlled substances from Mabry and his co-conspirators between Nov. 2015 and Apr. 2018.

On April 25, 2018, investigators executed a search warrant at Mabry’s house and seized cocaine, cash, a stolen .40 caliber Glock and assorted ammunition.

The investigation also identified Mabry as a high-ranking member of the “G-Shine” set of the united Blood Nation gang.

Mabry plead guilty in Jan. 2020, the DOJ said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, Rocky Mount Police Department and Nash County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.