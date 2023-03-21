RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man has been sentenced to 22 years for possession of marijuana and cocaine and for possession of multiple firearms in furtherance of a drug distribution offense, according to officials.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley of the Eastern District of North Carolina said Charven Keivon Gorham pleaded guilty to the charges in October 2022.

Gorham is a member of the Bloods gang, according to Easley.

Court documents showed that Rocky Mount police got information that Gorham was selling drugs from his home, officials said.

Officials said that officers executed a search warrant at Gorham’s residence in May 2020 after making several controlled purchases of drugs.

During the search, police found marijuana, cocaine, two guns, and more than $13,000 in cash. A second search was done in October 2021 where another gun was found along with more marijuana and cocaine, according to officials.

“This is a welcomed conviction and should serve as a reminder to those who would involve themselves in gun crimes and or attempt to sell drugs in Rocky Mount, that this criminal activity will not be tolerated,” said Rocky Mount Police Chief Robert Hassell. “We value our partnerships with our law enforcement partners and will take cases federally whenever possible to ensure these offenders are taken off our streets. We will continue to focus on drug, guns, and gangs within the city and make our city one of the safest places to live.”

Officials said Gorham’s conviction was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation.