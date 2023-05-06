ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Delwin Clark is proud of the building he occupies on Tarrytown Center in Rocky Mount.

“This is where all of our classes are done. We have 12 heavy bags. We can fit 24 people here,” he explained as he showed CBS 17 around.

The location is the home of Clark’s gym, BoxHause Rocky Mount Boxing and Fitness.

“You know, just having a positive impact and people seeing that you’re doing something to help progress the city and help change people’s lives, that’s just something that has helped us,” Clark said.

Clark explained his previous connection with boxing.

“So, I played college football at Wingate University. Every time I would come home for like summer or Christmas one of my best friends would be like, you got to come boxing,” Clark said.

Once he started, he was hooked.

So, several years ago when he moved to the Rocky Mount area, he got the itch to teach some of the things he learned inside the boxing ring.

“I came across some notes. I actually helped start a franchise in Raleigh. I did all the marketing. I sold memberships,” explained Clark.

With his experience in the fitness industry, he took a leap of faith. Last year he started doing outdoor boxing classes.

“We started out on our first day. First class we had 10 people show up,” he said.

His classes continued to grow. In March, he opened the location on Tarrytown Center.

However, growing the business is not the only goal. Clark hopes to reverse unhealthy trends too.

According to county health rankings, out of 100 counties in the state Edgecombe, Nash and Wilson rank near the bottom in the health outcomes category.

Edgecombe County comes in at 99.

“So, here we try to provide our members with healthy options. Letting them know hey, there are healthier options that are available we try to quite literally bring it to them,” said Clark.

BoxHause also partners with businesses in the community. Clark hopes to continue to make an impact in eastern North Carolina.

He said he’s already eyeing a second location in Morehead City.

County Health Rankings link – North Carolina | County Health Rankings & Roadmaps

BoxHause link – BoxHause Rocky Mount Boxing And Fitness LLC