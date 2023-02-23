ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Rocky Mount was arrested for attempted murder after assaulting and shooting at his girlfriend, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department.

On Sunday, officers responded to the 700 block of Salisbury Drive regarding a ShotSpotter alert. Police arrived on scene four minutes after the alert and found Ronnie Lee Garrett, 34, and a woman, Theresa Hopkins, 45, later identified as his girlfriend.

Officers said they found Hopkins and she told them that Garrett assaulted her. The investigation revealed that Hopkins and Garrett were in a romantic relationship.

The investigation also revealed Hopkins was not shot during the incident, but had injuries that consisted with an assault.

She was taken by EMS to UNC Nash Health for treatment of minor injuries. Officers found shell casings and a firearm on scene where the assault took place. Police determined that Hopkins was shot at during the incident and a vehicle was damaged during the shooting.

No other property damage or injuries were reported.

Garrett was charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, discharge of a firearm in the city limits and injury to personal property.

He was taken to the Edgecombe County Jail under no bond due to the domestic nature of the charges, officers said.