Members of the rocky Mount Boys and Girls Club receiving their awards (Nick Sturdivant/CBS 17)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Thursday evening, three young men received the red-carpet treatment inside the Booker T. Washington Theater in Rocky Mount.

They were dressed to the nines with eyes on the Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year prize.

“This is the highest honor you can receive as a club member,” said Ron Green.

Green is the CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of the Tar River Region. About two months ago CBS17 met Green at the Booker T. Washington Theater for a completely different occasion.

“The last time I was in this building we were in here talking about gang violence. Now, we got three young African American boys man coming in here doing positive things,” Green explained.

According to the state Task Force for Safer Schools, juvenile violent crime rose by 21 percent in North Carolina in just one year.

From 2019 to 2022, the percentage of juvenile arrests for violent crimes doubled. Green said they working to be the solution.

“The more that we can keep them in our club, and they are in school, the less time they have in these environments where it causes them to do some things to make them detriments to our society,” Green stated. “There are three priority outcome areas. We have the academic success, good character and citizenship and healthy lifestyles,” he said.

For this year’s Youth of the Year recipient and Tarboro High School senior, Nathan Sherrod, that means a brighter future.

“For people my color it’s hard out here sometimes. Some people can just fall in the deep end. Some people rise up. The Boys and Girls Club helped me rise up,” he said.

Sherrod said he plans to attend North Carolina A&T State University. Each of the young men honored Thursday received money to go toward their college education.