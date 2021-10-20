Rocky Mount business owner busted for illegally purchasing catalytic converters

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A man has been arrested after purchasing catalytic converters in violation of North Carolina state law, deputies said.

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office said it has been investigating several reports of catalytic converters theft from vehicles.

During the investigations, information provided indicated some of the catalytic converters were being sold to secondary metal recyclers within Nash County, the news release said.

Deputies identified Carolina Auto Parts and Salvage located in Rocky Mount as the secondary metal recycler purchasing the catalytic converts.

The owner of the shop, Jeffrey Dale Hwlin, was charged with one count of misdemeanor required records and receipts for regulated metals transactions, eight counts of felony required records and receipts for

regulated metals transactions, six counts of felony prohibited activities and transactions, and

one count of felony permissible payment methods for nonferrous metals purchasers.

Hewlin has his first court appearance scheduled for Friday in Nashville District Court.