Rocky Mount city council votes to remove Confederate monument

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount’s city council voted 6-1 on Tuesday to remove the Confederate monument and put it in a new location. The monument sits adjacent to the city’s Battle Park.

Council members took a vote during a meeting on the city’s proposed fiscal year 2020-21 budget.

Councilman Andre Knight brought up the monument after saying it was “on his heart” to let his colleagues know that a proposed $100,000 for Battle Park should not be granted until there is a conversation about what to do about the monument in light of recent protests across North Carolina and the world.

“I feel that we should not at this time allocate $100,000 or in the future any money to that park until we as a council address the Confederate statue in light of what has happened all across the country and in close proximity to us in Raleigh, Greenville and Wilson,” Knight said.

After all other council members gave their opinions, a vote was taken, ending in a 6-1 vote for the removal of the monument to a new location.