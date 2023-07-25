ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – As Republican leaders in the General Assembly try to finalize a plan to authorize more casinos across the state, people in Rocky Mount are weighing in on what the impacts could be in their community.

Legislative leaders say a bill could be filed soon that would authorize casinos in four locations called “entertainment districts” which would be in Nash, Rockingham and Anson counties. A fourth would be run by the Lumbee tribe in southeastern North Carolina.

In addition to casinos, the developments would include various other amenities such as restaurants, hotels, housing and office space.

Cary Cox, chief of staff to Rocky Mount Mayor Sandy Roberson, says if the legislature votes to approve the casinos, one of them would go within the city. Cox would not say specifically where.

“We do want to participate because this opportunity could change our city in so many great ways,” Cox said.

Robbie Davis, chairman of the Nash County Board of Commissioners, said the location would be near the intersection of I-95 and U.S. 64. Rocky Mount officials would not confirm that and said they have not been directly contacted by a casino developer but expect those talks to begin soon after the legislature authorizes the entertainment districts.

Davis said he has a variety of concerns about the idea but wanted to discuss them with other commissioners before commenting further.

He also said he thinks the matter should be put directly to voters to decide. That’s what happened when Virginia recently authorized five casinos to be built, most of them near the North Carolina state line.

Senate leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said lawmakers have discussed including a way for communities to affirm whether they want a casino, but currently, that would be up to local elected officials such as a city council or board of county commissioners.

“The local governments, like the county commissions and those local bodies, I believe they’ve already been engaged with talking with their local legislators. And the report back to me is that they support it,” said House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland).

Kali Armstrong, who lives in Rocky Mount, said she views the potential casino as a benefit to the community especially after a fire destroyed the QVC distribution center in late 2021.

“A lot of people lost jobs and that affected families because there’s a lot of robberies, a lot of things, because people aren’t able to provide for their home. So, jobs always help our community,” she said.

In May, the Rocky Mount metro area had the highest unemployment rate in the state at 4.8 percent, according to the most recent data from the North Carolina Department of Commerce. The unemployment rate statewide that month was 3.4 percent.

Kelly McNeil said while an entertainment district could bring more jobs, he’s worried a casino would have negative effects on the community.

“That’s the main concern because it’s bringing it to a low-end class and gambling is an addiction,” he said.

Several people who spoke with CBS 17 Tuesday said they would like the opportunity to vote on whether to allow a casino.

“Always get the voice of the people,” said Carleen Goodwin, of Rocky Mount.