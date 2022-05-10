ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – After four deadly shootings last week alone and 10 homicides this year, the Rocky Mount Police Department is stepping up patrols and efforts to cut down on violent crime.

After someone shot into a home on Proctor Street, injuring a 9-year-old Tuesday morning, police chief Robert Hassell addressed community concerns about recent violence. The 9-year-old is expected to recover.

“Knowing that a 9-year-old, was, definitely an unintended target. But mind, a 9-year-old was shot while sleeping in his bed in his own bedroom, it makes you think about your own family,” Hassell said. “You think about friends. So, It’s very concerning.”

Hassell said he believes the Proctor Street shooting was gang-related.

After two emergency community meetings addressing recent violence, Hassell announced immediate steps the department plans to take.

First, he plans to put together a crime task force with agencies from Nash and Edgecombe counties, looking specifically at highest-crime spots.

“This unit will be focused on those areas with concentrated and saturated patrols in our effort to reduce more violence in our city,” Hassell said.

Second, the city will spend $46,500 to install 16 new license plate readers. The department will work with local businesses that have security cameras to connect their live systems directly with the police department.

“Which will allow our officers to have real-time information and video information directly while they’re responding to the scene in the hopes that video feed will allow us to identify those who are partaking in those crimes in that moment,” Hassell said.