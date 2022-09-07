ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Serving felony arrest warrants turned into a five-hour standoff for some Rocky Mount police officers on Wednesday after a man with a criminal history barricaded himself in his home.

Officers attempted to serve Mark Johnson, 36, “several felony arrest warrants” at his home in the 300 block of Nashville Road around noon.

Rocky Mount police said Johnson barricaded himself inside the home when officers, and U.S. Marshals, arrived.

Police said units tried to get Johnson to “voluntarily exit the residence” but when he refused, and after five hours had passed, units “deployed chemical munitions inside the residence” forcing him out of the home and into a surrender.

Johnson has been charged with: