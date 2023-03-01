ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The City of Rocky Mount has one month to find a replacement for its Development Services Director or it will be without one beginning in April. Is this a big deal?

The short answer is yes.

A Development Services Director is responsible for building and code enforcement inspections services, current and long-range planning services, issues building and zoning permits and serves four city boards and commissions in addition to the City Council.

Rocky Mount’s current director, Will Deaton, informed the city that March will be his last month in that role.

It’s a role that not only keeps buildings safe and allows for buildings to be built, but it also helps oversee city planning in the short and long-term. The City of Rocky Mount confirmed in the announcement that the salary is six figures.

“I am confident in Development Services’ ability to adapt to this changeover,” Deaton said in his resignation letter to the interim city manager.

He said he was grateful for the opportunity to work in Rocky Mount and expressed hope that the city will “continue to prosper.”

No decisions have been made on whom will replace Deaton on a temporary or permanent basis, the city said Wednesday.