ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man in Rocky Mount drove himself to the hospital after being shot Wednesday morning, police say.

At approximately 9 a.m., the Rocky Mount Police responded to a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue.

After the officers arrived, they determined the incident occurred at 300 South Halifax Road.

Police say a 48-year-old male victim had a single gunshot wound to his back. The victim drove himself to UNC Nash Health Care for treatment and is in stable condition.

According to police, the incident was domestic-related and the parties involved know each other.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The Criminal Investigation Division is actively investigating.