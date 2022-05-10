ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department has made an arrest five days after a deadly drive-by shooting.

On May 5, officers responded to the 1900 block of Stone Ross Drive for a shooting. They found 20-year-old Javonta Crandall dead from a gunshot wound in the passenger side of a car.

The driver had minor injuries after a bullet either grazes him or shattered glass debris.

Antonious Montez Clemmons Jr., 19, turned himself in on Tuesday. He was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said he is being held without bond at the Nash County Detention Center.

Crandall’s mother, Kim Crandall, spoke with CBS 17 last week.

She said, “The last thing he said, when he went out of the house this morning, I told him to be careful and I love him. He said ‘mama I love you too.’ So those words I will always remember.”

Police are still asking for the public’s help if they have any additional information on this shooting.

People can call police at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111. You can also text in a tip by messaging 274637(include RMPOL with your message).