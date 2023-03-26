Police did not say how Conyers was identified as the suspect, but did take out warrants and determine he was responsible for the shooting.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police Department said it is looking for a felon after he shot a man Saturday night.

Police are looking for 29-year-old Tyrone Conyers who is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and possession of a firearm by felon after police said he shot Daquan Newell, 25, in the leg.

Just before midnight Saturday, Rocky Mount police responded to UNC Health Nash due to Newell’s gunshot wound.

Investigators determined Newell was shot during an altercation at a house party at Creek Ridge Crossing apartments.

“Conyers should be considered armed and dangerous and has not been located at [this] time,” Rocky Mount police said just after noon Sunday.