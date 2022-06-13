ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Rocky Mount man with previous active warrants out for his arrest is now wanted on even more charges after police seized more than 700 bindles of heroin during what they’re calling a domestic disturbance on Saturday.

Rocky Mount police responded to the 700 block of S. Pine Street searching for Jarroy Dickerson after a witness said they saw him walk into the residence. Dickerson had active felony warrants out for possession of a firearm by felon.

According to police, officers used a mini drone and a K-9 unit to clear the building and attempted to call Dickerson outside. However, they were unsuccessful.

Police said when checking for Dickerson they found a heroin packaging operation.

After obtaining a search warrant, police said they “seized 745 individual bindles and 8.1 grams of heroin and other related paraphernalia”.

Dickerson was also not found in the building, resulting in officers obtaining two additional arrest warrants for trafficking heroin.

Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of Dickerson to call Rocky Mount police at 252-972-1411 or Twin Counties CrimeStoppers at 252-977-1111.