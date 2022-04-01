ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A vehicle stop resulted in the arrest of two Rocky Mount felons for concealed stolen firearm and drug possession charges, the Rocky Mount Police Department said.

At about 10:15 p.m. Thursday, police were patrolling because of recent speeding complaints in the N. Wesleyan Boulevard area and pulled over a car that officers deemed had probable cause for a search.

While searching the vehicle, 33-year-old driver Sylvester Davis tried to flee on foot, while passenger 28-year-old Tarvez Cherry was found to have a concealed firearm on him, police said.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol officers learned the firearm was stolen out of Wilson County and charged Cherry with possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed gun. He received a secured bond of $10,000.

Davis was eventually caught by troopers and charged with possession of a firearm by felon, possession of a stolen firearm, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked, carrying a concealed gun, speeding and possession of marijuana. He received a secured bond of $25,000.