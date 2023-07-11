ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — After a ground beef recall last week at a Zebulon store, Food Lion is issuing a similar recall at a store in Rocky Mount this week.

The company said the recall this week impacts the Food Lion at 1441 Hunter Hill Road in Rocky Mount.

Ground beef prepared in the store on Tuesday “may contain a foreign material,” according to a news release from Food Lion. No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

The recall impacts all varieties of ground beef made Tuesday with a sell-by date of July 13, the company said.

“This recall is due to plastic accidentally introduced during the grinding process at store level and is not related to any other recall,” the news release said.

A Food Lion worker spotted “plastic remnants in the meat grinder” Tuesday and an investigation immediately began, according to the news release.

The beef has been removed from shelves in the store.

Any customer who purchased the items can return it for a refund equal to double the purchase price “in accordance with Food Lion’s Double Your Money Back Guarantee,” the news release said.