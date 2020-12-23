Rocky Mount gang member sentenced to prison for robbing pizza delivery driver at gunpoint

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Rocky Mount man was sentenced to 13 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to charges related to the robbery of a pizza delivery driver in 2019.

Robert J. Higdon, Jr., U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina announced the sentence of 25-year-old Emmanuel Marquise Morris on Wednesday.

Federal officials said Morris, who is a validated member of the Crips street gang, ordered pizza from a Rocky Mount Domino’s on Jan. 1, 2019.

When the delivery driver arrived, Morris called the driver to the backyard where he waiting with a loaded revolver.

Morris robbed the driver of what was in his pockets and then his vehicle.

On Jan. 4, 2019, Morris was arrested at a Walmart in Greensboro. He was in a stolen car and had a revolver under the passenger seat, federal officials said.

In May 2019, Morris pleaded guilty in Guilford County Superior Court to possession of a firearm by a felon. Morris served a 10-month sentence for this conviction before pleading guilty to his federal charges.

In the weeks leading up to the New Year’s Day incident, Morris took part in several robberies around the Rocky Mount and Nashville area, federal officials said.

On Dec. 16, 2019, Morris robbed the Four Points General Store in Nashville.

A week later, Morris participated in two robberies with other validated gang members. These charges remain pending in Nash County.

For the Rocky Mount robbery, Morris was sentenced to 156 months in prison for interference with commerce by robbery and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.