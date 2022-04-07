NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A gang member from Rocky Mount who led officers on a high-speed chase while he had two loaded handguns in his car will spend more than four years in prison.

U.S. District Judge Louise Flanagan sentenced Raekwon Laderik Briggs, 26, to 52 months in prison for possession of a handgun as a convicted felon, the U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday.

Briggs pleaded guilty in November in connection with the March 2019 incident, which started after an Edgecombe County sheriff’s deputy pulled him over for an expired vehicle registration.

Prosecutors said he fled the traffic stop, leading several law enforcement officers on the chase. After he stopped, deputies spotted two handguns on his dashboard loaded with 28 rounds apiece.

Deputies said Briggs told them he would have ended the chase in a shootout if Rocky Mount Police had been involved in it.

Briggs — identified as a member of the Bloods gang by the state Department of Public Safety — had previously been convicted of several felonies, including robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted possession of a firearm as a felon.