Rocky Mount, Greenville police team up to arrest suspect in commercial robberies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Police from Rocky Mount and Greenville teamed up Tuesday to arrest a man wanted for multiple commercial robberies, a news release said.

Rocky Mount police said 35-year-old Michael Cherry was wanted for robbing a Food Lion on Harbour West Drive and the Fuel Doc on N. Wesleyan Boulevard in Rocky Mount. He was also wanted for a robbery in Wilson.

Cherry was staying at a hotel in Greenville, the news release said.

Cherry was charged with three counts each of robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

He is being held at the Pitt County Detention Center on a $425,000 secured bond, as well as a $150,000 secured bond for outstanding warrants.

