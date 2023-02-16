Tracey Drewery has been selected as Rocky Mount’s interim fire chief, effective March 1. (Photo credit: City of Rocky Mount.)

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount says Tracey Drewery will take over as interim fire chief next month.

City officials on Thursday announced the promotion of Drewery, who has spent 25 years with the Rocky Mount Fire Department.

The Rocky Mount native has been the department’s assistant fire chief of administration and planning since 2020.

He takes over March 1 and will replace Corey Mercer, who is retiring.

“I am committed to serving the citizens of Rocky Mount because the community deserves the department’s total energy and attention,” Drewery said.