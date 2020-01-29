Rocky Mount homes evacuated as bomb squad investigates suspicious package

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Homes in the area of Old Mill Road and Dana Lane in Rocky Mount have been evacuated as the SBI’s Bomb Squad investigates a suspicious package, police confirmed.

(Bridget Chapman/CBS 17)

The package’s discovery follows the arrest of two bank robbery suspects. Police said the suspects robbed the Providence Bank located at 2401 Sunset Ave. Wednesday morning.

The suspect vehicle was found about a mile away in the 600 block of Old Mill Road.

The suspicious package was found as officers investigated the suspect vehicle. Rocky Mount police then called the SBI for assistance.

The Rocky Mount Fire Department is assisting in evacuating homes in that area. The exact number of homes affected wasn’t immediately available.

Residents told CBS 17 they were evacuated at 11:30 a.m.

“If you live in this area, you are encouraged to stay clear until further notified,” police said in a release.

Rocky Mount police are asking anyone with information to contact the Department at 252972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-972-1111 or Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637). Your text is completely anonymous.

More headlines from CBS17.com: