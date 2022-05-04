ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police have identified a suspect in a sports bar shooting from last month.

On April 23, a shooting happened just before 2 a.m. at Gators Sports Bar in north Rocky Mount, according to police.

The Rocky Mount Police Department Major Crimes Unit has identified 26-year-old Daquan Marshall as the shooting suspect, it said in a news release.

Officers said four shooting victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries when the incident occurred. Additionally, a security guard was cut after a fight began inside the bar just before the shooting happened, police said.

The department said Marshall currently has active arrest warrants for four counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police are asking anyone with information on where Marshall is to contact law enforcement through the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411, Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111, Text-A-Tip (Text RMPOL) and your message to CRIMES (274637), or message police through the MyRMT mobile app.