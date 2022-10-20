ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — The Rocky Mount Police department announced on Thursday night that one of their K-9s passed away.

Police said K-9 Remy died from the effects of a sudden illness. Remy joined the department in 2018 and was assigned to three handlers during his tenure.

Remy was assigned to the Special Operations Division and served in the the Patrol Services division as well as the Special Response Team. Police said Remy was certified by the United States Police Canine Association in the areas of evidence detection, tracking and narcotics detection.

Police said Remy had over 1,200 hours of training and helped seized over one kilogram of cocaine, one kilogram of methamphetamine, as well as finding dozens of offenders and missing people.

“K-9 Remy leaves behind a RMPD family and a community that is grateful for his service. We

will truly miss him,” said Robert A. Hassell, Chief of Police.

Police are asking to keep the members of the Rocky Mount Police Department in your thoughts as they mourn the loss of their K-9 partner Remy.