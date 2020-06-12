Rocky Mount K9 officers receive protective vests

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN)- The two K9 officers with the Rocky Mount Police Department now have bullet and stab protective vests, thanks to a charitable donation.

K9 Bucky and Loki received the vests from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Rocky Mount Police said K9 Loki’s vest was sponsored by Andrea Holder of Tampa and embroidered with the sentiment “Gifted by Andrea Holder and Brian Rumbles”. K9 Bucky’s vest was sponsored by Andrea Holder of Tampa, FL and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Grizzley Holder Rumbles”.

According to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. website, the non-profit has a mission to provide bullet and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country.

Since the organization was formed in 2009, the organization has donated more than 3,900 K9 ballistic vests, 1,300 K9 opioid reversal kits, and other supplies to help K9s in law enforcement.

Each K9 vest has a value of $1,744 to $2,283, weighs an average of 4-5 lb., and comes with a five-year warranty, Vested Interest in K9s says.