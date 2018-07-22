Rocky Mount man admits to possessing child porn, deputies say

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bruce Jachmann in a photo from the Nash County Sheriff's Office.

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) - A Rocky Mount man has admitted to having child porn after his arrest earlier this week, Nash County deputies say.

Bruce Jachmann, 47, of Hunter Hill Road in Rocky Mount was charged with 15 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor on Wednesday, the Nash County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday.

Deputies said Jachmann "admitted to possessing child pornography" during an interview by authorities, according to the news release.

Jachmann's cellphone and laptop computer were seized, deputies said.

The North Carolina Northeast Regional Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force conducted the investigation into Jachmann, officials said.

Jachmann is being held on a $400,000 secured bond.

The N.C. Northeast Regional Task Force is made up of members from the North Carolina SBI, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office and the Winterville Police Department.