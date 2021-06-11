Rocky Mount man arrested in string of robberies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – Rocky Mount police arrested a man Wednesday in connection with a string of robberies, according to a press release.

Kelvin Battle, 39, was charged with three counts of common law robbery, two counts of felony habitual larceny, and two counts of misdemeanor larceny. He was jailed on a $150,000 bond.

The first robbery happened on March 31 at the EP Mart located at 1211 E. Raleigh Blvd. The clerk said Battle walked behind the counter, ripped off the cabinet doors, and stole several cartons of cigarettes, the release said.

On June 7, police responded to a robbery along the 900 block of New Street. The victim said Battle pushed him to the ground before stealing cash from his pockets.

Then, on June 8 at the Fuel Doc at 1108 Cokey Rd., officers were told Battle tried to buy cigarettes only for his card to be declined. He then threw multiple cartons of cigarettes in the trash can before removing the bag and fleeing. Police said Battle was caught on camera.

Battle was located on Wednesday.