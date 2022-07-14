RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man who police say illegally sold eight guns — including some that were stolen — was arrested on firearms charges, authorities said.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Antonio Joseph Santos, 49, was arrested Thursday on charges of dealing firearms without a federal license and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He faces up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors say Santos sold the eight guns to a confidential law enforcement informant in Rocky Mount over the past three months.

One of them had a serial number that was obliterated, two had extended or high-capacity magazines and two were previously reported as stolen, prosecutors said.

Agents executing a search warrant found two guns — an AR-style rifle with a high-capacity magazine and an AK-style rifle without a serial number — at Santos’ home. Another three rifles and a revolver were found in a search of his storage unit, with one of those firearms also being reported stolen.