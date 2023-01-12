ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man has been jailed on child sex charges, police say.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said Thursday that Jalen Christopher Williams, 26, was being held in the Nash County Jail on a $750,000 secured bond.

A report was filed Oct. 13 that accused Williams of committing multiple sexual assaults against a child dating to April 2021, according to police.

Police Criminal Investigations Family Services Unit investigated the allegations.

As a result of the investigation, a warrant for Williams’ arrest was obtained on three counts of first-degree forcible sex offense and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

Williams was found and arrested by police on Tuesday.