TARRBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One campaign that’s as simple as donating a necktie and shirt could have a major impact in someone’s life.

A campaign sponsored by Terry Ruffin, who’s a recruiter at OIC of Rocky Mount re-entry and career services, encourages people to donate men’s shirts and ties.

The new shirts and ties will benefit men as they’ll have something to wear to job interviews and work once they finish their soft skills and credentials training.

The deadline for donations is Feb. 2. To donate, contact Terry Ruffin at (910) 218-6810.