NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man was killed in a single-vehicle crash that happened in Carteret County on Thursday.

Master Trooper Rico L. Stephens with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving.

The location of the crash was along N.C. 24 near Pearson Circle just before the Broad Creek bridge in the Newport area.

Stephens said a Hyundai SUV driven by Jonathan Matthew Cleve, 38, of Rocky Mount traveled off the road to the right and collided with a utility pole.

Cleve passed away from his injuries while being transported to Carteret Health Care.