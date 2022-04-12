TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested after he ran from Edgecombe County deputies during a traffic stop, leaving a toddler child behind, the sheriff’s office said.

William Earl Silver III, 20, of Rocky Mount, was driving along U.S. 64 Bypass when he was stopped by two Edgecombe County deputies. They searched his car after smelling marijuana. He also handed them some marijuana, the sheriff’s office said.

Silver broke away from deputies and ran on foot, leaving a 2-year-old child behind in the car. He crossed all lanes of the road and jumped down an embankment, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies brought in a K9, which helped track down Silver about a half-mile away. He was taken into custody without incident, a news release said.

In the car, deputies found more marijuana and a loaded handgun. Silver was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting public officer, simple possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, and misdemeanor child abuse.

Silver was booked on a $7,500 bond. He is currently on probation, the news release said.

The child was examined by Child Protective Services and returned to his mother, deputies said.