Rocky Mount man receives life in prison for 2018 murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Rocky Mount man will spend the rest of this life in prison after he was convicted of murder in a 2018 killing, the police department said.

On Feb. 14, Sherrod Donte Joyner was found guilty of first-degree murder in the June 30, 2018 shooting death of Antwon Chisley, the Rocky Mount Police Department said.

Joyner was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

He was also convicted on a charge of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Chisley, 38, was found shot to death on Sullivan Lane in the early morning hours of June 30, 2018.

Brian Patrick Barnes is also charged in the killing, the police department said.

His court date is scheduled for June 2020.

