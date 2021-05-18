Rocky Mount man says he almost choked on his dinner when he won $150,000 from crossword lottery ticket

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) A Nash County man said he almost choked on his dinner when he realized his crossword-themed lottery ticket won him $150,000.

Donald Bauer, of Rocky Mount, said he was working on the ticket while eating a burger at McDonald’s before heading into work, according to a news release from the N.C. Education Lottery.

“I almost choked on it. I couldn’t believe it. It was cool,” Bauer said.

Bauer bought the winning $5 “Extreme Cashword” ticket from the Jeffries Road Food Mart in Rocky Mount.

“I love the crosswords,” he said. “I’ve been playing them for a long time.”

After taxes, Bauer took home more than $106,000. He said he was thinking about getting a new truck and investing some of it.

The $150,000 prize Bauer won was the last one, so the lottery will begin steps to end the game.