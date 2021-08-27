Rocky Mount man sentenced for throwing 140+ baggies of heroin out car window after fleeing traffic stop

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A Rocky Mount man was sentenced to up to 70 months in prison after he fled a traffic stop and threw approximately 150 baggies of heroin out his window last year, the Nash County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies tried to pull over Maurice William Nicholson on June 10, 2020. He fled from authorities. During the chase, Nicholson threw 147 dosage units of heroin out his passenger window, a news release said.

He was apprehended at a residence on Aycock Street in Rocky Mount. All the drugs were collected, the sheriff’s office said.

Nicholson had an extensive history of distributing drugs in the area of Nash and Edgecombe counties, the release said.

Nicholson was sentenced for attempted trafficking by transport of heroin and felony fleeing to elude arrest in a motor vehicle. He will serve 43 to 70 months in the North Carolina Department of Corrections.