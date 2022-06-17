ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount man was sentenced to over seven years in prison for robbing a liquor store, federal officials said.

Jesse Lamont Jenkins, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of robbery in December.

In Aug. 2019, Jenkins and Eric Montrell Mobley entered the store located on Westwood Drive in Rocky Mount.

According to court documents, the robbers took out a firearm demanding money and threatened to “smoke” the employees if they did not comply. Jenkins and Mobley took just over $3,300 in cash and fled the store.

“Hardworking people should never be threatened at gunpoint for simply doing their jobs,” said U.S. Attorney Michael Easley. “We are committed to keeping Rocky Mount a safe place to work and raise a family – and we will keep partnering with local law enforcement to take violent career criminals off the streets of Eastern North Carolina.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Rocky Mount Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jane J. Jackson prosecuted the case.