ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have accused a Rocky Mount man of hitting a house with gunfire during a dispute with a 61-year-old man on Wednesday.

Rocky Mount police said Zykeus Pittman, 22, faces four charges related to the incident, received a $125,000 secured bond and is being held at the Edgecombe County Detention Center.

Pittman is charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, possession of a firearm by a felon and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Police said Pittman was having an argument with the unidentified man Wednesday morning, and the shots he fired toward him wound up hitting a nearby residence. No one was reported injured in the incident.

They did not say why the 61-year-old was not identified or what Pittman had been charged with previously.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.