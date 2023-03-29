ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Christian Bowers, the Rocky Mount man police deployed aerial and K-9 searches for Tuesday, was found by a Nash County resident on Wednesday.

The Rocky Mount Police Department said a “citizen reached out to Fighting Crime and they quickly contacted the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and the Rocky Mount Police Department” after spotting Bowers near Frazier Road and Highway 231 in Nash County.

Bowers, who has developmental disabilities, was last seen around 3 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Habersham Court in Rocky Mount, according to a news release from Rocky Mount town officials.

A Rocky Mount officer was said to have met a sheriff’s deputy to help return Bowers to his home.

Law enforcement said they entered Bowers into a national law enforcement database after aerial and K-9 searches were unsuccessful.