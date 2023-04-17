ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A year of changes for the city of Rocky Mount.

On Monday, Mayor Sandy Roberson gave his “State of the City” address, letting the community know where things stand, and where things need improvement.

While there is a lot to be proud of, including more than $15 million economic impact solely based on events held at the Rocky Mount Event Center, Roberson said public safety continues to be his top priority.

“I need your help in supporting Rocky Mount, our neighbors, our businesses, our police force and all first responders, our city workers, and those who need a hand up,” he said. “The prosperity of our community is incumbent on the involvement of everyone.”

Roberson shared what he’s doing to ensure more growth and development in the city.

He explained how high-speed internet will soon be available to everyone.

Roberson also said what he’s doing to tackle a transportation problem in the community.

“I started by requesting NCDOT bring micro transit to Rocky Mount – like Wilson’s RIDE – that is an Uber-like, on-demand transportation system that will make getting to work, doctor appointments and completing errands easier, especially for those who do not own a car and depend on the bus system,” he explained.

But even with progress, there are problems.

Roberson reiterated that there’s a need to crackdown on crime.

He stopped mid-speech to recruit for more officers.

“Here’s my unabashed ad… Are you looking for a rewarding career in criminal justice, where you can make a difference by enhancing and creating new police-community partnerships? Look no further! Call the Rocky Mount Police Department recruitment office today,” Roberson said.

City officials told CBS 17 they need about 40 more police officers in the department.

Roberson also hopes to facilitate more partnerships between the police department and agencies that focus on mental health.

“Mental health is woven, in part, into crime – from officers’ responses to those needing mental support and acting in a criminal manner,” he said.

There are a lot of things Roberson wants to accomplish, and he said it’s going to take the community working together to tackle several issues, to create change.

“Sometimes overwhelming stress comes from what’s happening around us, so let’s focus on increasing food security, educational graduation rates, job satisfaction and healthcare resources,” he said.