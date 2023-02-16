ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Michael “Moe” Deloach calls South Rocky Mount home.

“Yeah, I grew up here my entire life,” he said.

It’s why he didn’t think twice about embarking on a second, more personal career here.

“When I grew up there wasn’t really a lot of stuff to do. So, I already told myself once I go off and I come back this is one of thing I wanted to do,” explained Deloach.

The career of choice? A full-time community man.

After about 10 years of playing professional basketball overseas, he jumped right into helping Boys to Men, a mentorship program at the South Rocky Community Center.

“Mainly we just bring them in and have real talk with them. You know, being able to sit down and talk with them. Some of the kids tend to open up to me and the staff here,” mentioned Deloach.

The free program focuses on boys, ages 10 to 18, exposing kids to important discussions and guest speakers for six-week periods.

Deloach said this is important. Especially in a city that continues to grapple with violent crime.

“A lot of people do a lot of great things. I reach out to people all the time like we got to do more,” Deloach stated.

More, however, is just down the hallway.

“To be honest I wish could duplicate myself,” said Carvis Jones.

Coach Jones is a regular at the community center. In September, he began teaching boxing classes for kids and adults.

“I’m just grateful to have the skillset to teach them properly and the correct way,” Jones said.

Jones is a former pro boxer and is from the Rocky Mount area. Like Deloach, hoping his hands on approach helps put kids on the right track.

“If I can do anything that helps promote better towards these communities, I’m going to do just that. Feel like it’s my will and my duty,” stated Jones.