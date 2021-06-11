Rocky Mount mother arrested in 2020 murder of infant

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police arrested a woman Friday charged with the August 2020 murder of her infant child.

Police say on July 31, 2020, around 2:20 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Kinlaw Court in reference to assist an EMS call.

Upon arrival, officers found an infant suffering from a traumatic head injury. The infant was taken to the hospital and later died on Aug. 21, 2020.

After an investigation, police arrested the child’s mother, Vonquetta Hilliard and charged her with second-degree murder.

Hilliard is in jail under a $275,000 bond.