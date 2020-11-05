Rocky Mount names interim police chief

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The City of Rocky Mount named an interim police chief as Chief George Robinson is set to retire on Dec. 1, city manager Rochelle Small-Toney said.

Capt. Charles Williams will fill the role on an interim basis. He is a Rocky Mount native and has spent his entire professional career with the Rocky Mount Police Department. He was sworn in as an officer in 1995. He worked in patrol services for five years. He was promoted to Corporal before serving as a Sergeant for 12 years in Patrol Services and Criminal Investigations, a news release said.

In Williams’ five years as a Lieutenant, he worked with the District Command for Patrol Services and Professional Standards. His most recent duties include serving as Patrol Services Captain, the release said.

Williams graduated from North Carolina Wesleyan College and holds certifications from North Carolina State University and the North Carolina Justice Academy.

Robinson, who spent nearly three decades on the police force, also worked his way through the ranks. He was named interim chief on Jan. 1, 2019, before earning the title on a permanent basis in March 2019.

“George Robinson has served the Rocky Mount Police Department with the highest degree of integrity and knowledge. He is a consummate and all-around professional, one who has been a servant leader, and an executive that I have enjoyed playing a critical role on our executive leadership team,” Small-Toney said.